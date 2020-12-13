Watch ‘SNL’ Cold Open Tackle Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout

Saturday Night Live’s cold open tackled the impending Covid-19 vaccine rollout, with Kate McKinnon and Heidi Gardner playing Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx.

“We’re doing this vaccine World War II-style, we made England go in first, see what’s what, and then we swoop in at the end and steal the spotlight. Tom Hanks will make 10 movies about it and when it’s over, you can kiss any nurse you want,” McKinnon’s Fauci said.

When asked by Wolf Blitzer (Beck Bennett) how the outgoing Trump administration is handling vaccine distribution, Fauci said, “I try not to comment, but this president has done about as good a job with this rollout as I did throwing out that first pitch at the Nationals game,” alluding to the doctor’s way-off-target toss at the season-opening baseball game.

“It’s OK, little guy. We all mess up sometimes. You threw the ball, I didn’t say ‘Don’t drink the bleach,’ Birx added.

Throughout the sketch, unseen women threw bras at Fauci, a sign of the immunologist’s growing celebrity status throughout the pandemic.

“Hopefully, if enough Americans get this vaccine, you’ll forget who I am. That’s my goal: To have zero name recognition with Americans, that means I’ll have done my job well. I want to go back to being an anonymous hunk,” Fauci said.

“But you have my promise that no matter who’s in charge, I’ll do everything possible that you are able to see your loved ones safely once again.”

Fauci wasn’t the only MD that McKinnon played on the latest SNL: During Weekend Update, her character Dr. Wenowdis made a return visit to also discuss the Covid-19 vaccine: