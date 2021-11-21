‘SNL’: Cecily Strong’s Jeanine Pirro Tackles Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict in Cold Open

This week’s Saturday Night Live cold open featured the return of Cecily Strong’s Judge Jeanine Pirro who dug into a slew of topics that ranged from the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict to a potential 2024 Donald Trump presidential run.

Playing the Fox News host, Strong’s Pirro stood by the verdict, which saw Rittenhouse acquitted of homicide charges after shooting three people, and killing two of them, in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“That lovable scamp was put through a nightmare of a trial just for doing the bravest thing any American can do — protecting a used car lot in someone else’s town,” she said.

Played by Mikey Day, Judge Bruce Schroeder — who was perceived as biased during the trial — gave his input while referring to Rittenhouse as “my client.”

Joining Pirro later on was James Austin Johnson who returned as a ranting Trump who connected his thoughts on the infrastructure bill, Joe Biden, and his return to politics via a word search.

“We’re coming back. We’re coming back in 2024. Everyone loves reboots,” said Johnson’s Trump. “People loved it before they are going to like it again — just like iCarly. Just like iCarly.”