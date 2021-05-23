‘SNL’ Cast, Chris Rock Reminisce About ‘Crazy’ Season 46 in Finale Cold Open

The Saturday Night Live cast reflected on their wild year during the cold open for the Season 46 finale, with Chris Rock — who hosted the Season 46 premiere — also making a surprise guest appearance.

In front of the first full-capacity audience of the season, cast members reminisced about the “crazy” year. “We went from doing very weird shows at home to terrifying shows in person,” Bowen Yang said.

“At the beginning, our audience was mostly first responders, doctors and nurses,” Cecily Strong pointed out.

Aidy Bryant added, “Which sounds really nice, but we quickly realized that a doctor who just left the E.R. after a 36-hour shift is maybe not the best audience for comedy.”

After cast members remembered how Morgan Wallen was booked, then unbooked, then rebooked, and then canceled, Rock made a surprise appearance to share his memories about the Season 46 premiere.

“I hosted the first episode this season, and that feels like six years ago,” Rock said. “Here’s how messed up the world was when I hosted: I wanted Kanye West to be the musical guest and they couldn’t do it because he was running for president. Also the week I was here, the sitting president — who said ‘Covid would disappear’ — got Covid. That was this season.”

Rock continued, “Then the election is over and heat-miser loses, big moment for SNL. Clearly the right time to leave, to end the season, but no! These idiots did 12 more shows. Even Jim Carrey knew it was time to go home.”

After paying tribute to late SNL musical supervisor Hal Willner, the SNL cast thanked the audience both in the studio and at home.

“Thank you for staying with us through an election and an insurrection and an objection that there was an insurrection,” Strong said.

Kate McKinnon added in conclusion, “And as someone who played Rudy Giuliani and experienced the year through his eyes, I can tell you, it was one wild ride, baby.”