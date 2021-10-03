 'SNL' Goofs on Billionaire Space Race in 'Star Trek: Ego Quest' Sketch - Rolling Stone
‘SNL’ Goofs on Billionaire Space Race in ‘Star Trek: Ego Quest’ Sketch

Owen Wilson plays Jeff Bezos on spin-off that’s “a mid-life crisis of cosmic proportions”

Saturday Night Live goofed on the billionaire space race with the trailer for a Star Trek spin-off starring Jeff Bezos, played by host Owen Wilson.

Star Trek: Ego Quest, coming to Paramount+, follows Bezos’ Amazon space crew, which also includes Bezos’ brother (played here by Wilson’s real-life brother Luke), 82-year-old Wally Funk, other amateur astronauts that accompanied the CEO on the recent Blue Origin maiden journey.

“Their mission: To just sort of fly around space, goofing off, in a ship that looks like a penis,” the narrator says. “Take flight on a mid-life crisis of cosmic proportions.”

Along the way, Bezos and Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson have a race in space — taking out the International Space Station in the process — and get into a proton torpedo battle with Space X’s Elon Musk. “Space is only big enough for only one weird white billionaire,” Musk warns.

Kenan Thompson also stopped by as an Amazon employee who gets beamed aboard to deliver Bezos his package; when Thompson’s deliveryman requests to use the bathroom before being beamed back to Earth, Wilson’s Bezos instead tosses him an empty bottle and sends him on his way.

