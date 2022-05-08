‘SNL’: Benedict Cumberbatch Takes on Oscars Slap in Opening Monologue

After a return to the medieval era in this week’s cold open, Benedict Cumberbatch took center stage for the show’s opening monologue, where he brought the Oscars slap back into the conversation.

While explaining how he’s been in films other than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness—despite what the sketch writers might think—he recalled starring in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog to Lorne Michaels who questioned what other movies he starred in. “I said, ‘Well, The Power of the Dog, for example’ and he said, ‘Nobody saw it.’ I said, ‘Come on, man. I was nominated for an Oscar for that. I did okay,'” Cumberbatch explained. “I mean, I didn’t win. I was beat by Will Smith…No, not physically.”

After touching on the Oscars slap, he then pivoted to discussing hosting the Mother’s Day episode. “Of course, I want to wish a very happy Mother’s Day to my mum,” he said. “She’s actually on holiday in Greece at the moment and SNL offered to fly her here first-class, and she said, ‘No, I’m on a beach in Greece. Are you insane?'”

He then recalled how he and his mother would call each other “these weird, funny names.” “I called her ‘Pookie,’ and she called me ‘Benedict Cumberbatch,'” the host said.

Later, Cumberbatch shared how his mother could always help him solve his problems. “For instance, when I lost my two front teeth, I was worried about being teased but you said, ‘It’s okay. Just try and smile without opening your mouth,'” he said. “It’s great advice, but it also explains why to this day, in every red carpet photograph, I’m smiling like this.” What followed was a creepy smile from the actor.

After paying tribute to his mom, Cumberbatch called out his wife, Sophie, who was in the audience. “I’m seriously in constant, constant awe of you. I mean, for a start, you gave birth to our three beautiful boys, and that alone is a minor miracle, as any woman will tell you,” he declared. “Meanwhile, according to you, I was off dressed as a wizard—though technically it’s a sorcerer.”

This week’s episode of SNL was Cumberbatch’s second time hosting, which came just a day after his film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit theaters. He last appeared on the show in 2016 alongside musical guest Solange.