‘SNL’: Ben Stiller Returns to Spoof Michael Cohen Hearing

Ben Stiller once again reprised the role of Michael Cohen as Saturday Night Live‘s cold open spoofed the former Trump lawyer and fixer’s testimony to the Congressional Oversight Committee.

“Now, for any other president, this hearing would be the most damning and humiliating of their lives,” Kenan Thompson’s Elijah Cummings said. “But for Trump, it’s just Wednesday, so please welcome our witness, Mr. Michael Cohen.”

Stiller’s Cohen then delivered his opening statement, co-written by the screenwriter of Green Book. “In conclusion, I know that I was wrong, and I know it because I got caught,” the lawyer said. “For too many years, I was loyal to a man when I should not have been. Now I know how Khloe Kardashian feels.”

Cohen’s opening remarks end with him reciting Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn” before Cummings opens the floor for his colleagues, including staunch Trump supporter Congressman Jim Jordan, played by SNL vet Bill Hader.

Jordan’s animated outrage toward Cohen results in a series of self-owns, to the point that several Democrats on the committee yield their time back to Jordan so he could continue “digging in his own grave.”

The Cohen circus continues – including Mark Meadows’ uncomfortable lesson on racism – for several more committee members before the lawyer shares his remorseful closing remarks.

“Look, maybe I’m not a good person. Maybe I’m a liar. Maybe I’m a fool. Maybe I’ve ruined hundreds of peoples’ lives,” Stiller’s Cohen admits. “And live from New York it’s Saturday Night.”

Later in the episode, Weekend Update also took aim at the Cohen hearing: