See ‘SNL’ Pit ‘Avengers’ Vs. ‘Game of Thrones’ in ‘Family Feud’ Sketch

Instead of focusing on politics, this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live featured a cold open centered on pop culture. Reprising his role as Steve Harvey in the sketch, Kenan Thompson hosted a game of Family Feud where Game of Thrones characters battled their counterparts from Avengers: Endgame.

On each side, SNL cast members sported costumes from the HBO series and Marvel film, while making quips about their respective characters. On The Avengers team, Alex Moffat portrayed Thor, “the sexiest man at the Renaissance Fair,” “swole Grimace” Thanos (Beck Bennett), Groot (Leslie Jones) and Okoye (Ego Nwodim) who Thompson dubs “Okie-dokie.” The Game of Thrones crew featured the recently knighted Brienne (Kate McKinnon), Melisandre (Cecily Strong), Tormund (Mikey Day) and Bran (Kyle Mooney).

Midway through the sketch, Melissa Villaseñor appeared as Arya Stark to save her Game of Thrones cast members in the game.

“Well Steve, as a battle approaches and I stare into an endless night, there is but one thing a girl must do,” Villaseñor’s Arya said.

Thompson’s Harvey praises Arya for her role in the recent Winterfell battle scene and helps the Game of Thrones take the lead in the game. “Oh, say no more. I saw what you did in that episode,” Harvey said. “Show me… getting that booty!”