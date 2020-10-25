‘SNL’: Alec Baldwin’s Trump and Jim Carrey’s Biden Face Off in Final Debate

Saturday Night Live tackled the “second and, praise Jesus, final debate” in its latest cold open, with Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump and Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden facing off for the last time before Election Day.

“How does this mute button work? Do I just haul off and slap him in the mouth?” Carrey’s Biden asked.

Moderated by Maya Rudolph’s Kristen Welker, the debate mirrored the final debate’s more noteworthy moments, including Trump’s conspiracy-pushing regarding the Bidens’ connection to China.

“Look at me. Do I look remotely rich? If I had money, where am I spending it?” Carrey’s Biden said of the accusations. “I live in Delaware. A night out is $28, c’mon! I bought this suit on a train, c’mon! If I had $3 million extra dollars, would I be taking the train to work? No! I’d pulling up to the Capitol in a candy red Trans Am with Kenny Loggins playing in the back. Not a recording; the real Kenny Loggins.”

The president later called out for his lawyer Rudy Giuliani (Kate McKinnon), who gets caught in an awkward, Borat 2 situation. “It’s not what it looks like! My microphone got stuck… on my balls,” Giuliani said.

The final debate also briefly touched on the issues of race — “First of all, I’m the least racist person in this room. I’ve done more for black people than anyone else except for maybe Lincoln, and black people love Lincoln and his cars, I see them driving his cars all the time. Sometimes there’s white people in the back, but not always,” Trump said — and climate change. (“Oil: No. Wind: Yes. Fracking: Depends on what state I’m in,” Biden said.)

Throughout the debate, Biden also refused to go after Trump’s own scandalous offspring whenever his son Hunter was attacked by the president, causing him to ball up his anger and briefly turn him into Clint Eastwood. “Looks like Mr. Biden is so mad he’s Eastwooding,” the moderator notes.

To wrap up the cold open, Trump and Biden made their final appeals to America. “There’s only two things I do: Kick ass and take trains, and I don’t see any trains in sight,” Biden said.