‘SNL’: Adam Sandler, Pete Davidson Team for Quarantine Song ‘Stuck in the House’

Pete Davidson and Adam Sandler teamed for a quarantine jam about going stir crazy while self-isolating on Saturday Night Live at Home.

“Stuck in the House” opens with Davidson singing about the tediousness of his social distancing experience, which includes him sitting around his mom’s house in Staten Island, answering the same questions, abusing hand sanitizer and sitting in the dark.

“Stuck with my fam, I can’t get out/For like two months, been on my couch/Runnin’ out of things to talk about/It’s quarantine at my house,” Davidson sings. “I’m going crazy.”

The action then shifts to Sandler’s home, where the actor is passing the time with inane activities like wearing an underwear mask, petting his dog with a baseball mitt and baking bread that “tastes like shit.” Sandler’s verse also features an obligatory Rob Schneider cameo.

Davidson’s stay-at-home music videos have become a highlight of SNL At Home, following last episode’s twosome “Drake Song” and “Andre 2000.”