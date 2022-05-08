‘SNL’: Kate McKinnon Makes Debut as Amy Coney Barrett to Tackle Abortion Rights on Weekend Update

Saturday Night Live once again took aim at the Supreme Court’s alleged plans to overturn Roe v. Wade during . And while hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che made a few solid jabs, it was Kate McKinnon’s debut as Amy Coney Barrett that stole the segment.

Jost immediately quipped, “Good evening, everyone. Well, guys, tomorrow is Mother’s Day, whether you want it to be one or not.” While discussing the draft opinion leak on abortion rights, he explained that it could “cause lasting damage to the Supreme Court.”

“The Court is usually careful, but they slipped up… and now they have to live with it forever. Sounds really unfair,” he added.

Che then took over explaining how this Supreme Court ruling “will have a disproportionate effect on poor people.”

“I mean, most Americans don’t have access to the same resources that I do,” he said. “The average person can’t just text Lorne [Michaels] in the middle of the night and say, ‘Yo, it happened again.'”

Che then suggested that conservatives should think of abortion “as a patriot storming the uterus to overturn the results of an unfair pregnancy.”

Later, Kate McKinnon made her debut as Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett who seemed all too thrilled about the court’s opinion, which Jost pointed out. “I don’t know what would make you think that, other than everything I’ve ever said,” McKinnon joked.

McKinnon’s Barrett then revealed that she didn’t know why abortion was needed. “You can leave a baby anywhere in the United States. What’s the big deal? Just pop it!” she urged. “Just, do the nine and plop. Do your nine, leave it on the sidewalk, wrap it up…put it in a basket.”

She then preached that abortion was murder but leaving a baby in a bag in a mailbox isn’t. “Give it to a stork, who will give it to a lesbian,” McKinnon’s Barrett continued. “The lesbians would be happy because there’s more babies. So just do your nine and plop.”

While Jost was openly perplexed by McKinnon’s Barrett repeatedly using the term “nine,” she didn’t provide an explanation.

“If you get pregnant and you’re not married, you don’t have to go to some weird convent anymore—you just give a baby to a panther, Jungle Book it and that’s your nine!” she said, describing the Disney movie.