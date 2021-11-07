 'SNL' Mocks Aaron Rodgers' Disastrous Interview in Cold Open Sketch - Rolling Stone
‘SNL’ Mocks Aaron Rodgers’ Disastrous Interview in Cold Open Sketch

Cast member James Austin Johnson also makes his debut as SNL‘s new Trump

Saturday Night Live skewered Aaron Rodgersdisastrous first post-Covid interview earlier this week by bringing the Green Bay Packers quarterback (played by Pete Davidson) to Jeanine Pirro, with Cecily Strong reprising her role of that Fox News host.

“Our first guest is brave enough to say ‘Screw you, science. I know Joe Rogan.’ Please welcome NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers,” Strong’s Pirro said.

“It’s my body and my Covid,” Davidson’s Rodgers said. “I can give it to whoever I want. But suddenly, the woke mob has come after me.”

Rodgers’ 10-day Covid hiatus from football came months after the quarterback misled reporters in August in response to whether he had been vaccinated, saying he had been “immunized.” Pirro asked if he lied about his vaccination status.

“I never lied,” he said. “I took all my teammates into a huddle. Got all their faces three inches away from my wet mouth, and told them, ‘Trust me, I’m more or less immunized.'”

Strong’s Pirro complimented the quarterback on his belief that the vaccine would make him sterile, “which is so insane, I’m jealous I didn’t say it,” she quipped.

“People could talk all they want, but at the end of the day, my record is 7-1,” the quarterback said. “Meaning, of the eight people I infected, seven of them are fine.”

Pirro next talked to new Virginia Governor Elect Glenn Highkin (Alex Moffat) before the interview was quickly hijacked by “former and basically current President of the United States” Donald Trump, with new cast member James Austin Johnson delivering the Trump impersonation that made him go viral on social media prior to his casting.

With the appearance, Johnson officially replaced Alec Baldwin as the show’s go-to Trump, who first delivered a long rant about Dune, followed by another rant about Chris Pratt voicing Super Mario that somehow wandered onto the subjects of the shipping crisis and Virginia.

