‘Silicon Valley’ Goes to Washington in Season Six Trailer

Silicon Valley goes to Washington, D.C. in the latest trailer for the sixth and final season of the HBO tech-savvy comedy series.

The teaser offers a send-up of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s infamously awkward testimony in front of Congress, with Pied Piper CEO Richard Hendricks (played by Thomas Middleditch) causing havoc on Capitol Hill as the tech community answers lawmakers’ questions.

“He looks like a child in a messy custody hearing,” Martin Starr’s Gilfoyle quips of Hendricks’ CSPAN appearance.

The trailer doesn’t forecast much in terms of Season Six plot, but Hendricks reveals a portion of his plans to Congress: “I promise I will end this tyranny by creating an internet of the people, by the people and for the people, so help me God.”

The seven-episode sixth and final season of Silicon Valley premieres October 27th.