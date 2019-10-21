Watch ‘Silicon Valley’ Crew Sow Tech Chaos in Final Season Trailer

The bros of Silicon Valley try to actualize their vision for a new Internet while navigating federal regulations and hostile takeovers in the new trailer for the sixth and final season of Mike Judge’s tech comedy, premiering October 27th on HBO.

The new clip finds Pied Piper founder, Richard (Thomas Middelditch), testifying to Congress about the egalitarian possibilities of his decentralized Internet, while simultaneously fielding billion dollar takeover offers from potentially shady and nefarious entities. At the same time, Richard’s old boss and rival, Gavin Belson (Matt Ross) watches as his former tech giant, Hooli, has to downsize and cede precious office space to the chicken chain, El Pollo Loco.

This tension, of course, prompts plenty of ridiculousness: Richard’s devoted right-hand man, Jared (Zach Woods) finally goes postal, the obnoxious VC billionaire Russ Hanneman (Chris Diamantopoulos) pitches a Fyre Fest-like event dubbed RussFest and 4,000 pounds of meat somehow end up at the Pied Piper offices.

Silicon Valley also stars Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Amanda Crew, Jimmy O. Yang, Suzanne Cryer and Josh Brener.