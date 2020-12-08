‘Silence of the Lambs’ Sequel ‘Clarice’ Releases First Teaser

CBS has released the first teaser trailer for Clarice, a new series that acts as a sequel to the 1991 film The Silence of the Lambs. It premieres February 11th, 2021, at 10:00 p.m. ET.

The show, which stars Rebecca Breeds in the titular role made famous by Jodie Foster, takes place a year after the events of the movie and follows the personal story of Clarice Starling after her chilling encounter with Hannibal Lecter. Clarice has returned to the field as an FBI investigator, pursuing serial murders and sexual predators while navigating the political intrigue of Washington, D.C. Although the teaser leaves much of the series’ plot a mystery, it does feature the moth motif present throughout The Silence of the Lambs.

Clarice is the latest adaptation of Thomas Harris’ Hannibal Lecter novels, joining the films Manhunter, Hannibal, Red Dragon, and Hannibal Rising, as well as the television series Hannibal, which ran from 2013 to 2015.

The cast of Clarice also includes Michael Cudlitz, Lucca de Oliveira, Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Devyn Tyler, and Marnee Carpenter. Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek) created the series and executive produced with Elizabeth Klaviter and Heather Kadin. MGM Television and CBS Studios produced in association with Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout.