Aidy Bryant Goes on Path to Self-Discovery in ‘Shrill’ Season 2 Trailer

Hulu has unveiled the Season 2 trailer for their Aidy Bryant-starring sitcom Shrill. The series’ eight new episodes arrive on the streaming service on January 24th.

“After facing her demons — her mom, her boss and, of course, her troll — Annie starts the season feeling pretty good with boyfriend Ryan by her side. That is, until she realizes that hastily quitting her job and jumping into a relationship with someone who is, well, a little less career-focused may not have been the best idea,” the Season 2 synopsis states. “But Annie isn’t the only one on a path to self-discovery… she’ll be joined by both Fran and her mother, who are also figuring out what they really want out of life. And while it’s not easy to get what she always imagined she’d want, Annie is no longer the doormat she once was — and she’s just getting started.”

Bryant’s Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels serves as executive producer on the Portland-set Shrill alongside Elizabeth Banks, Bryant, showrunner Ali Rushfield and Lindy West. Bryant, Rushfield and West — who penned the non-fiction book Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman — also co-write the series, which debuted in March 2019 with a six-episode first season.