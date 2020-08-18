Sheryl Crow Campaigns for a ‘Woman in the White House’ on ‘Colbert’

Sheryl Crow performed her revamped version of “Woman in the White House” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Monday, August 17th.

The country star — wearing a shirt emblazoned with the word “Vote” — was joined by her socially distant band as she breezed through the cut. Crow originally released “Woman in the White House” in 2012 as a B-side, then transformed the shuffling country tune into big guitar rocker upon its rerelease at the end of July.

Earlier this month, Crow shared a music video for her new version of “Woman in the White House” as well. The clip, directed by Peter Harding, mixes historical footage of the women’s suffrage movement with more contemporary scenes, including photos and videos from Black Lives Matter protests and climate change actions led by Greta Thunberg.

In a recent statement, Crow said of the song: “Our movement of strength grows as we take to the streets and make our voices heard. We must not stop there. It is time for us to show up to the polls, be seen and heard as the great leaders we are.”

Crow will release “Woman in the White House” as a seven-inch single via Third Man Pressing in Detroit. The 45rpm record will be pressed on red, white and blue splatter vinyl and be limited to 500 copies. The B-side will boast a new song, which Crow is expected to release later this summer.