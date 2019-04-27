×
Shannen Doherty Joins ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Miniseries Reboot

“Yes, it’s official,” actress who played Brenda Walsh wrote on social media

Shannen Doherty attends the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, Calif. Doherty wrote on Instagram April 28, 2017, that her breast cancer is in remissionPeople Shannen Doherty, Culver City, USA - 14 Nov 2015

Shannen Doherty is the latest 'Beverly Hills, 90210' cast member to join the summer miniseries reboot.

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Shannen Doherty will reprise the role of Brenda Walsh, sort of, in the forthcoming Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot due this summer. Doherty confirmed the news on Instagram with the caption, “Yes it’s official. The real question is…will we still be rocking those outfits #bh90210.”

The actress, who appeared in the first four seasons of the iconic teen soap, will star in the six-episode “hyper-meta” series, joining Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling.

FOX’s synopsis of the series describes how the cast is essentially set to play versions of themselves: “Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Shannen, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast — whom the whole world watched grow up together — attempts to continue from where they left off?”

Doherty played Brenda Walsh until she left the show in 1994. However, she did reprise her role on a multi-episode stint on the CW’s 90210 series in 2008-09. Alongside 90210, Doherty starred in Charmed, James Franco’s film Bukowski and Kevin Smith’s Mallrats and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. Last year she made an appearance in Paramount Network’s doomed TV adaptation of Heathers.

News of Doherty joining the cast comes after actor Luke Perry — who starred as 90210‘s resident bad boy Dylan McKay — died after suffering a “massive stroke” in March. When the 90210 revival was announced, Doherty and Perry, who was a series regular on the hit CW series Riverdale, were the only two main cast members who hadn’t signed onto the show.

 

