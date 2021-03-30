A Young Soldier Discovers Her Own Mysterious Power in New ‘Shadow and Bone’ Trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming series adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s young adult fantasy novel, Shadow and Bone, set to premiere April 23rd.

The show is centered around Alina Starkov (played by Jessie Mei Li), a lowly soldier and orphan, who discovers she has the power to summon light. Alina is enlisted into an elite army of soldiers with magical powers known as the Grisha, but she also becomes a target for those who wish to use her powers for their ulterior motives. Looming over all this war and chaos is an additional threat posed by the “Shadow Fold” — a mysterious space where, based on the trailer, it seems like a fair share of monsters reside.

Along with Li, Shadow and Bone will star Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Ben Barnes, Sujaya Dasgupta, Danielle Galligan, Daisy Head, Simon Sears, Calahan Skogman, Zoë Wanamaker, Kevin Eldon, Julian Kostov, Luke Pasqualino, Jasmine Blackborow, and Gabrielle Brooks. The showrunner is Eric Heisserer, who previously wrote the screenplays for films such as Bird Box and Arrival.