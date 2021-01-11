 FX Orders Sex Pistols Series 'Pistol' From Danny Boyle - Rolling Stone
FX Orders Sex Pistols Series ‘Pistol’ From Danny Boyle

Six-episode limited series on punk guitarist Steve Jones will star Toby Wallace, Anson Boon, Louis Partridge, Jacob Slater, Fabien Frankel, Dylan Llewellyn, Maisie Williams, Sydney Chandler, Emma Appleton

Stuart C Wilson/Getty Images; Tom Hill/WireImage

FX has ordered Pistol, a six-episode limited series on the legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones. The show will be directed and executive produced by filmmaker Danny Boyle (TrainspottingSlumdog MillionaireYesterday).

Based on Jones’ 2018 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, the series will star Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Anson Boon as John Lydon, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Fabien Frankel  as Glen Matlock, Dylan Llewellyn as Wally Nightingale, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen, and Maisie Williams as Pamela Rooke, a.k.a. punk model and actress Jordan.

“It’s great to be back in business with Danny Boyle, an exceptional artist responsible for so many great feature films and TV series,” FX Entertainment president of original programming Nick Grad said in a statement. “Steve Jones was at the center of the storm that shook the rock establishment and we’re thrilled to have Danny and the rest of the creative team tell his story as a member of one of music’s most notorious bands — the Sex Pistols.”

Boyle added: “Imagine breaking into the world of The Crown and Downton Abbey with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent. This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever. It is the detonation point for British street culture…where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion…and everyone had to watch and listen…and everyone feared them or followed them. The Sex Pistols. At its center was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac — a hero for the times — Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there.”

In This Article: Danny Boyle, Sex Pistols, Steve Jones

