‘Sex Education Season 3 Trailer Spoofs Ad for Moordale Secondary

Netflix has released a new trailer for Season 3 of Sex Education, parodying an ad for Moordale Secondary School. The series returns September 17th.

Introducing the school’s new headmistress, Hope (Jemina Kirke), who replaced Mr. Groff (Alistair Petrie) when he was put on administrative leave, the ad encourages prospective students to “choose Moordale,” albeit with more than a few hiccups. There’s quite a bit of cheap green screen, and several Moordale students who clearly were not briefed on what to say before appearing in the ad.

“Choose Moordale, so all this can end,” Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey), the school’s resident goth, deadpans for the camera.

Along with Kirke, other new cast members for Season 3 include Jason Isaacs as Peter Groff, Mr. Groff’s more successful older brother; Dua Saleh as Cal, a non-binary student at Moordale; and Indra Ové, who plays Elsie’s foster mother Anna.

Returning cast members include Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalbali, Anne-Marie Duff, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar, and Jim Howick.

Produced by Eleven, Sex Education was created by Laurie Nunn, who also executive-produces alongside director Ben Taylor and Jamie Campbell.