‘Sex Education’ Returns With a Chlamydia Outbreak in Season 2 Trailer

Sex Education makes its return to Netflix on January 17th, and a new Season 2 trailer is out now.

Otis (Asa Butterfield) is still an awkward teen at Moordale Secondary and his mother, Dr. Jean F. Milburn (Gillian Anderson), continues to make his life even more cringeworthy in her job as a sex therapist and educator.

After setting up a sex clinic at school in the first season, Otis must now grapple with his newfound desires for his girlfriend Ola (Patricia Allison), whose father Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt) has his eyes set on Jean. Meanwhile, Moordale is in the midst of a chlamydia outbreak, and new kids coming to town heighten the need for more comprehensive sex education at the school.

Sex Education also stars Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar, Samantha Spiro, James Purefoy and Alistair Petrie. The series was created by Laurie Nunn.