‘Sex and the City’ Stars on Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘We Support the Women Who Have Come Forward’

Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis released a joint statement on Monday night in response to the sexual assault allegations made by at least three women against their SATC costar Chris Noth.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the brief statement reads. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

The lead SATC actors shared the statement via their respective social media channels. Their response comes hours after CBS announced it has dropped Noth from the drama series The Equalizer.

Noth is facing allegations from two women who separately came forward last week with similar accounts accusing the actor of sexual assault. One woman alleged the actor sexually assaulted her in Los Angeles in 2004. The second woman alleged Noth sexually assaulted her at his New York apartment in 2015. Actress Zoe Lister-Jones also shared an incident one of her friends had with Noth, as well as her experience working with Noth on set. A third woman, “Ava,” also separately alleged Noth sexually assaulted her in 2010 when she was 18 years old and Noth was 55.

Noth has denied the allegations. “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth said in a previous statement to Rolling Stone, and added that the “encounters were consensual.”

Noth reprised his role as Mr. Big from the beloved series in the new And Just Like That… HBO Max SATC revival, though it was short-lived. His character dies in the premiere episode after working out on a Peloton stationary bike. The company quickly responded with a Ryan Reynolds-produced ad showing Noth alive and well. And just as quickly, it was pulled following the sexual assault allegations.