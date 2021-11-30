 Watch New Trailer For 'Sex and the City' Revival 'And Just Like That' - Rolling Stone
‘Sex and the City’ Cast Falls Back Into Routine in New ‘And Just Like That’ Trailer

Anticipated series premieres next month

A newly shared official trailer for And Just Like That, the Sex and the City reboot heading to HBO Max, finds Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) falling into familiar routines with some new characters along the way. The series premieres on Dec. 9 with a two-episode debut before shifting to a weekly Thursday release schedule.

Where the initial teaser trailer introduced the revival through a classic Carrie Bradshaw voiceover, the lengthier preview shows a more conversational dynamic to the trio of friends and the friendships and relationships they’ve entangled themselves in now that they’re in their fifties.

Sarita Choudhury’s new character Seema Patel receives a more formal introduction, if wishing for a dating app to be named “Here’s the Man You’ve Been Searching For, Seema” counts as formal. While Carrie might be a receptive listener to her friend’s struggles, the montage of clips highlighting her relationship with Sex and the City veteran Mr. Big shows that she can’t relate.

The only thing missing from what’s been shared of And Just Like That is Kim Cattrall’s Samantha, who won’t be returning for the reboot. The series does, however, feature Sara Ramírez, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

In September, Parker paid tribute to her longtime friend and castmate Garson following his death: “A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late-night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood, and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie’s apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ.”

In This Article: Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sex and the City

