Watch Seth Meyers Return to ‘Weekend Update’ on ‘SNL’

Saturday Night Live host and former cast member Seth Meyers returned to “Weekend Update” to revive his old segment “Really!?!” alongside current anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost. Meyers used to perform the bit alongside his former co-anchor Amy Poehler.

The Late Night With Seth Meyers host was visibly thrilled to be back at his old stomping grounds, kissing the desk at the beginning of the segment.

Although it was the subject of SNL‘s cold open earlier, Meyers, Jost and Che still skewered Kanye West for his bizarre meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday.

“So, Trump met Kanye in the Oval Office,” Meyers started. “Really!?! Don’t you have better things to do? And by the way, when I say that, I’m really not sure which of you I’m talking to. The only place those two should meet is in group. They should be in the basement of a church and a dude with an earring and a leather bracelet should be saying, ‘I’m so glad you both decided to come back.’ I mean, really!?!”

Che’s follow-up joke was shocking for his use of language, not for content. “I negotiated four n-words this entire season in my new contract. That’s true,” Che said. Then he used up one of the four: “So I just want to know, how much money does this [n-word] owe in taxes?”

“Wow, you know, I was here for 12 years and [producer Lorne Michaels] never even gave me one n-word!” Meyers replied. “Probably for the best.”

Then, Meyers then proceeded to say how Kid Rock looked like “the adult in the room” next to West, which is a difficult thing to do.

Jost finally attempted to explain West and Trump’s meeting referencing President Obama’s remarks about West after he interrupted Taylor Swift’s 2009 MTV Video Music Awards speech. “Look, it’s really pretty simple. Kanye wants to be Trump’s famous friend, because Obama called Kanye a ‘jackass,’” Jost said. “If the president of the United States called you a ‘jackass,’ you’d go, ‘You know who I like? The next president.’”