Seth Meyers Criticizes Trump’s Coronavirus Response on ‘Late Night’

Seth Meyers welcomed viewers to an episode of Late Night from his hallway to discuss how President Trump is handling the current global pandemic.

In a new edition of the late night show’s “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers addressed how the world is reacting to COVID-19. “It may be weird that I’m doing it from a hallway, but at least I’m not doing it from a public beach,” Meyers emphasized. He added, “Late Night is in quarantine, but we’re still processing the public health crisis, the economic crisis, the crisis of leadership at the federal level – there’s a lot to process.”

Meyers spent much of the clip looking at how Trump has handled the pandemic, from early in the year, when he claimed it would go away, to now. “While the federal government could have been ramping up testing, tracing and quarantining cases, and containing the spread, the president was lying and claiming this was all no big deal,” Meyers noted, adding, “Of course we can’t expect Trump to actually read one of the intelligence briefings unless Sean Hannity holds it up to the screen during his show.”

The host said that we have now reached the point where one in five Americans has to stay at home, in what is a combination of a “staycation and a Saw movie,” and faults the federal government for its response. He also discussed the concept of “flattening the curve” and how other countries have taken extreme measures to stop the slow of the disease.

“And yet there are still some people who don’t seem to be taking the situation seriously, particularly young people, who are still crowding beaches and parks,” Meyers commented, pointing to Andrew Cuomo’s no-nonsense press conference over the weekend. “Seriously I would watch an entire after school special with an undercover Andrew Cuomo posing as a teen skateboarder, trying to bust kids for hanging out in the park.”

Meyers also touched on the U.S. senators who have had to self-quarantine as a result of Senator Rand Paul’s positive coronavirus diagnosis, playing a clip of Trump sarcastically quipping about Mitt Romney being one of them during a press conference.

“That’s just a reminder that Donald Trump never passes up an opportunity to remind us that he is an awful person,” Meyers said. “Even in the midst of a global pandemic. It’s almost like he’s afraid we’ll forget. Like he’s worried that if he’s too focused on solving the crisis people won’t remember he’s also the same asshole who once tweeted, ‘I have never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke.'”

He added, “Seriously, why are you like this? Why do you have the emotional maturity of a middle school student passing a note in class that says ‘Do you like me? Check yes or yes.'”