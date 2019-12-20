Watch Sesame Street Cast Rap With Jimmy Fallon and Tariq Trotter

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sesame Street, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots’ Tariq Trotter joined a few famous muppets to perform a celebratory rap.

In the clip, Fallon and Trotter board a bus with Elmo, Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, Grover, the Count, Bert and Ernie and a few other furry friends. “To get to Sesame Street you don’t need a GPS,” Trotter raps. “You can watch on HBO or check it out on PBS/ I can tell you how to get there with some help from my friends/ then you’ll never have to ask yourself that question again.” Fallon chimes in, “Before we go much further I just wanted to say/ that this rap was brought to you by the letters T and J.”

Later in the song Trotter breaks down all the Sesame Street residents, recounting in verse all the muppets and humans who have been part of the show for the past 50 years. “It’s not about directions/ but the friends along the way,” Fallon adds.

Sesame Street, which launched in 1969, celebrates 50 years since its inception. The muppets previously appeared on The Tonight Show to perform the Sesame Street theme song with Fallon, The Roots and a bunch of classroom instruments in 2013.