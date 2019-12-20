 Watch Sesame Street Cast Rap With Jimmy Fallon and Tariq Trotter - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Michael Jackson Estate Settles Copyright Lawsuit With Disney Over TV Special Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Watch Sesame Street Cast Rap With Jimmy Fallon and Tariq Trotter

Elmo and Big Bird join the late night host and The Roots’ Tariq Trotter

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sesame Street, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots’ Tariq Trotter joined a few famous muppets to perform a celebratory rap.

In the clip, Fallon and Trotter board a bus with Elmo, Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, Grover, the Count, Bert and Ernie and a few other furry friends. “To get to Sesame Street you don’t need a GPS,” Trotter raps. “You can watch on HBO or check it out on PBS/ I can tell you how to get there with some help from my friends/ then you’ll never have to ask yourself that question again.” Fallon chimes in, “Before we go much further I just wanted to say/ that this rap was brought to you by the letters T and J.”

Later in the song Trotter breaks down all the Sesame Street residents, recounting in verse all the muppets and humans who have been part of the show for the past 50 years. “It’s not about directions/ but the friends along the way,” Fallon adds.

Sesame Street, which launched in 1969, celebrates 50 years since its inception. The muppets previously appeared on The Tonight Show to perform the Sesame Street theme song with Fallon, The Roots and a bunch of classroom instruments in 2013.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.