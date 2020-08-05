Selena Gomez Learns to Cook (and Burns) Dishes in New ‘Selena + Chef’ Trailer

Selena Gomez admits “I really love to eat, but I’m not the best cook” in her new trailer for Selena + Chef. The 10-part series launches on August 13th via HBO Max and features master chefs teaching Gomez how to cook remotely, minding social distancing during quarantine, with each of them working within their own kitchens.

In the clip, which is soundtracked by the pop star’s own Rare cut,”Look at Her Now,” Gomez chops, dices, and sometimes burns and undercooks things in her kitchen. After she makes her concoctions aided from afar via an array of renowned chefs, her grandparents and friends serve as taste testers for her creations.

Chefs Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi and Tanya Holland serve as her teachers, instructing her on how to make everything from international main meal dishes to desserts.

Each episode will highlight a food-related charity. “Having some of the best chefs open up their kitchens to me was a humbling and fun experience,” Gomez said in a statement. “I definitely discovered I have a lot more to learn. I’m also really happy that we were able to highlight and raise money for some incredible charitable organizations.”

Last month, the pop star appeared in the video for the remix version of Trevor Daniel’s “Past Life.” Gomez released her third studio album, Rare, in January and dropped the video for the deluxe version’s “Boyfriend” in April.