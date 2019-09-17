Watch Gripping Trailer for Selena Gomez-Produced Docuseries ‘Living Undocumented’

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming documentary series, Living Undocumented, executive produced by Selena Gomez. The six-part series premieres October 2nd.

Living Undocumented follows eight immigrant families, largely from Mexico and Central America, as they struggle to obtain legal status in the United States. Along the way, they face the risk of deportation and separation from their loved ones. Some of the documentary’s subjects are young people whose parents brought them to the country while they were children, and are therefore subject to evolving and unclear legal protections in the United States. (DACA, the immigration policy instated by President Obama to protect these individuals, was ruled as “likely unconstitutional” in 2018.)

“I chose to produce this series, Living Undocumented, because over the past few years, the word immigrant has seemingly become a negative word,” Gomez said in a statement. “My hope is that the series can shed light on what it’s like to live in this country as an undocumented immigrant firsthand, from the courageous people who have chosen to share their stories.”

Living Undocumented is directed by Aaron Saidman and Anna Chai, who also executive produced the series along with Gomez, Mandy Teefey, Eli Holzman and Sean O’Grady.