See ‘Seinfeld’ Mailman Newman Return to Defend Postal Service in New PSA

Beloved Seinfeld character Newman made a surprise return to his mail route to deliver a full-throated defense of the United States Postal Service amid the Trump administration’s budgetary cuts in a new PSA.

Actor Wayne Knight reprised the role of Jerry Seinfeld’s annoying neighbor in the new ad — written by Veep and Seinfeld producer David Mandel — from Democratic PAC Pacroynm that encourages voters to get their mail-in ballots in “as soon as possible.”

“There’s been a systematic, premeditated assault on the U.S. mail by President Trump and his so-called Postmaster General. That guy’s never even licked a stamp,” Knight says. “They’ve had the unmitigated gall to try to slow down the mail when everybody knows the only person who can slow down the mail is a mailman. They’ve shortened working hours. They got missing mailboxes. They’ve decommissioned sweet, sweet sorting machines to try to delay voting by mail.”

Knight notes it’s not just voting threatened by the attempts to conspire against the USPS: Prescription medication, social security checks and many, many Crate and Barrel catalogs are also at risk.

“Look, I’m not a political person — last time I voted was for flavor of the month at Baskin-Robbins — but take it from me, a postman, if you want to vote early and in person, do it. If you want to vote from home, apply for your ballot and get it in as soon as possible. My brothers and sisters in blue will do our solemn best to get your ballots delivered.”

Knight ends the PSA by threatening to leak the infamous tax returns Trump mailed to the IRS.