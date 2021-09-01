‘Seinfeld’ Finally Gets Netflix Release Date

Netflix has announced that Seinfeld will finally arrive on the streaming platform October 1st.

The news was accompanied by a cheeky trailer that urged viewers to prepare themselves for “2021’s hottest new show — well, not actually new but never seen before… on Netflix.” Amidst a montage of classic Seinfeld clips, the clip also touted the “spectacular, breathtaking, outrageous 180-episode premiere” of the show created by “rising stars Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld.”

Seinfeld’s arrival on Netflix has been two years in the making, with the platform announcing it had acquired the classic sitcom’s streaming rights — for a whopping $500 million — back in 2019. Netflix will be Seinfeld’s streaming home for the next five years, though the show will continue to air on Viacom networks like Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land.

Earlier this year, Seinfeld landed at Number Three on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 Best Sitcoms of All Time (falling only behind Cheers and The Simpsons). “Yes, co-creators Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David obsessed over ephemera, but they did it with the kind of comic precision the medium had never seen before,” wrote critic Alan Sepinwall. “In particular, David’s masterstroke was figuring out how to make each episode’s plots collide with one another at the end… now among the show’s most-copied (if rarely as well) elements. Seinfeld is the gift that keeps on re-gifting.”