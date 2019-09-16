‘Seinfeld’ is Coming to Netflix in 2021

If you’re sad about Friends leaving Netflix for WarnerMedia’s HBO Max in 2020, have no fear, because Seinfeld will premiere on the streaming platform in 2021.

Netflix announced the news on Monday via Twitter, stating that all 180 episodes of the Emmy-winning series would be made available on its platform in two years.

There’s no doubt that, in acquiring Seinfeld, Netflix is trying to fill the Friends-shaped hole that will be left when that series departs for HBO. In December 2018, Netflix spent $100 million to keep Friends through the end of 2019, then in July it was announced that WarnerMedia had spent $425 million to get the Nineties sitcom back for HBO Max. Along with Friends, the forthcoming HBO Max platform will also feature Pretty Little Liars, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and HBO’s back catalog. On top of losing Friends, Netflix is also set to relinquish another streaming juggernaut, The Office, which will appear on NBCUniversal’s forthcoming streaming app in 2021.

Seinfeld is currently streaming on Hulu which, until earlier this year, was also owned by WarnerMedia. The platform was sold to Disney in May 2019 when the conglomerate bought out Comcast’s Hulu share. Seinfeld was originally slated to move to HBO Max along with Friends when the show’s contract with Hulu expired at the end of 2020, but it appears that Netflix topped bids to acquire the global streaming rights. Seinfeld is still partially owned by WarnerMedia, along with CBS and the show’s two co-creators, Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David.