Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next Hear Kathy Mattea's Cover of Martha Carson's 'I Can't Stand Up Alone' Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

See Stephen Colbert Reveal SCOTUS Nomination Drinking Game

“I don’t know much about Kavanaugh, but I’m skeptical, because his name is Brett. That sounds less like a Supreme Court Justice and more like a waiter at Ruby Tuesday’s”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Stephen Colbert provided Late Show viewers with a rundown on Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh as well as speculated on why President Trump chose him.

Following the primetime unveiling of the Kavanaugh selection – “I had a little drinking game: I would pour myself a drink every time my glass was empty. I won,” Colbert said of the reality TV-like announcement – the late-show host had some immediate concerns about the nominee.

“I don’t know much about Kavanaugh, but I’m skeptical, because his name is Brett. That sounds less like a Supreme Court justice and more like a waiter at Ruby Tuesday’s,” Colbert said. “Plus, Kavanaugh’s 53 years old, that’s one year younger than I am. I don’t want some kid making constitutional decisions.”

While there are concerns that Trump nominated Kavanaugh in an effort to overturn Roe V. Wade, Colbert suggested that it was another Kavanaugh-penned law proposal that likely caught Trump’s attention.

“Back in 2009, Kavanaugh wrote that Congress should pass a law ‘exempting a president – while in office – from criminal prosecution and investigation, including from questioning by criminal prosecutors or defense counsel,'” Colbert read. “Hmm… hmm… so Trump picked the guy who thinks presidents shouldn’t be prosecuted.”

Colbert also briefly ran down Kavanaugh’s stance on the Second Amendment and his legal background, which includes penning much of the Starr Report in an effort to impeach then-President Bill Clinton and working on the counsel of President George W. Bush. “Kavanaugh’s been so ubiquitous in the Republican legal establishment that he’s been called the ‘Forrest Gump of Republican politics,'” Colbert said.

In This Article: Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Late-Night TV

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad