See Stephen Colbert Reveal SCOTUS Nomination Drinking Game

Stephen Colbert provided Late Show viewers with a rundown on Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh as well as speculated on why President Trump chose him.

Following the primetime unveiling of the Kavanaugh selection – “I had a little drinking game: I would pour myself a drink every time my glass was empty. I won,” Colbert said of the reality TV-like announcement – the late-show host had some immediate concerns about the nominee.

“I don’t know much about Kavanaugh, but I’m skeptical, because his name is Brett. That sounds less like a Supreme Court justice and more like a waiter at Ruby Tuesday’s,” Colbert said. “Plus, Kavanaugh’s 53 years old, that’s one year younger than I am. I don’t want some kid making constitutional decisions.”

While there are concerns that Trump nominated Kavanaugh in an effort to overturn Roe V. Wade, Colbert suggested that it was another Kavanaugh-penned law proposal that likely caught Trump’s attention.

“Back in 2009, Kavanaugh wrote that Congress should pass a law ‘exempting a president – while in office – from criminal prosecution and investigation, including from questioning by criminal prosecutors or defense counsel,'” Colbert read. “Hmm… hmm… so Trump picked the guy who thinks presidents shouldn’t be prosecuted.”

Colbert also briefly ran down Kavanaugh’s stance on the Second Amendment and his legal background, which includes penning much of the Starr Report in an effort to impeach then-President Bill Clinton and working on the counsel of President George W. Bush. “Kavanaugh’s been so ubiquitous in the Republican legal establishment that he’s been called the ‘Forrest Gump of Republican politics,'” Colbert said.