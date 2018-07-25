See Stephen Colbert Blast Trump’s ‘Seeing and Reading’ Remark

Stephen Colbert tackled President Donald Trump’s latest troubling remark and his attempt to pull his critics’ security clearance on Tuesday’s Late Show.

Colbert opened his monologue by repeating Trump’s quip: “Just remember, what you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening … Oh good, I was worried because what I’m seeing and reading is that the president is a racist, horny, old burger goblin who literally steals children from poor people.

“Every day, just like that, Donald Trump gets a little more brazen,” Colbert said. “For instance yesterday, he announced he is considering stripping the security clearances from officials who have criticized him. Now, I don’t know if we’ve arrived at ‘dictatorship,’ but we’ve definitely made it to ‘dick.'”

Colbert also took aim at Rand Paul, the progenitor of the pulled security clearance idea, calling the Kentucky Senator a “man who asked his barber to make him look like a foaming mug of root beer.”

“So the only people who should have security clearance are the people who only agree with the president? Well please welcome the new CIA director ‘Don and Eric stacked on top of each other in a trench coat,'” Colbert said.