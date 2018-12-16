See ‘SNL’ Cast Impersonate Celebrities in Oscars Host Audition Sketch

Saturday Night Live only briefly addressed Kevin Hart’s Oscar-hosting controversy during last week’s episode, but on the December 15th episode, the show devoted a full skit to the search for a new host following Hart’s swift exit.

“The search for a new host begins. Who will risk everything for the chance to gain nothing,” the SNL video asked, compiling the reasons why the gig has been dubbed as “thankless” over the years.

The search for a new Oscars host begins.

Here are the auditions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/zBPCmeFE13 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 16, 2018

The video segment featured a laundry list of SNL stars posing as celebrities who were auditioning to host the 2019 Academy Awards: Tiffany Haddish, Chris Hemsworth, Michelle Wolf, Hannah Gadsby, Michael Strahan, Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan as Mrs. Maisel, Matthew McConaughey and Ellen DeGeneres, Sarah Silverman, Terry Crews, Kanye West and Allison Janney and Roseanne.

With impersonations like Aidy Bryant as a cunning Hannah Gadsby who says she’ll host the show and quit midway and host Matt Damon posing as his friend Chris Hemsworth, the cast’s impressions are dead-on. Kate McKinnon even reprises her role as Ellen DeGeneres, ending the sketch by saying she’d host the Oscars again since she hasn’t done anything controversial “except being gay, but you guys like that now.”

The pre-recorded skit also included a brief appearance from Pete Davidson as Malek, who earlier in the day had posted a troubling note on Instagram pointing to the status of his mental health.