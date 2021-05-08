See First Photos From ‘Pam & Tommy’ Hulu Series About Infamous Sex Tape

Sebastian Stan and Lily James transform into Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson in the first look photos at Pam & Tommy, an upcoming Hulu limited series about the Motley Crue drummer and Baywatch star’s relationship and the world’s most infamous sex tape.

In addition to Stan and James, Pam & Tommy also stars Andrew Dice Clay, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling and Seth Rogen, who tweeted about his character Friday:

My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am. #PamandTommy pic.twitter.com/r8YWh1eBuJ — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 7, 2021

Produced by Rogen and his partner Evan Goldberg, Dave Franco and others and directed by I, Tonya and Cruella helmer Craig Gillespie, Hulu described Pam & Tommy as a “comedic limited series on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.”

Stan shared an additional photo in character Friday alongside a Lee quote, “We don’t stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing”:

James also shared an Anderson quote on social media, “It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations it’s very easy to surprise people.”

In 2014, Rolling Stone published the “untold story” about the infamous sex tape, which was stolen from the couple during a robbery by a disgruntled electrician and soon after spread virally through hundred of thousands of bootleg copies.