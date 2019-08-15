See Dave Chappelle Roam a Desert-Like Landscape in New Trailer for Netflix Special

Dave Chappelle roams a desert-like landscape in the new trailer for Sticks & Stones, the comedian’s fifth Netflix stand-up special that airs on August 26th.

Narrated by Morgan Freeman, the one-minute clip features Chappelle sauntering the salt flat, eventually coming across a white backdrop. He sits on a stool with a microphone as the camera zooms in. “How did we get here, I wonder?” Freeman asks. “I don’t mean that metaphorically; I’m really asking. How did Dave get here? I mean, what the fuck is this? Ah, what do I know? I’m just Morgan Freeman.”

The special, detailed as “a provocative perspective on the tidal wave of celebrity scandals, the opioid crisis, and more” is the comedian’s fifth standup special in two years. He previously starred in Deep in the Heart of Texas: Dave Chappelle Live at Austin City Limits, The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live at the Hollywood Palladium, Dave Chappelle: Equanimity and Dave Chappelle: The Bird Revelation.

On October 27th, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts will award Chappelle with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor; the comedian already has two Grammys and two Emmys under his belt. Earlier this year, Chappelle joined Will Smith for an episode of Will Smith’s Bucket List, where he gave the actor advice on how to do stand-up.