The ‘Search Party’ Gang Goes to Court in Season 3 Trailer

The hipster satire Search Party is returning on HBO Max for its third season this month, and a sneak peek released on Monday shows the Brooklyn gang revving up for quote-unquote “the trial of the century”: Dory and Drew’s semi-accidental murder of a private investigator in Season 1.

As the two grapple with newfound fame — Dory, in particular, rises to become an infamous national celebrity, with wigs of her hairstyle sold on the street and Barbie dolls made in her image — Elliott and Portia debate whether to testify as witnesses to the crime and characteristically absolve themselves of guilt along the way.

“I don’t have fingerprints,” Elliott says during an interrogation session, in which his hair has mysteriously undergone a bad dye job. “When I was 12 years old, I pressed my hands onto a hot plate to impress some straight friends, and they burnt off. Now, do you want to arrest me, or should I just…go?”

Search Party stars Alia Shawkat as Dory, John Reynolds as Drew, John Early as Elliott and Meredith Hagner as Portia. It was created by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers and Michael Showalter (Wet Hot American Summer, The Big Sick). Season 3 premieres June 25th only on HBO Max.