Sean Spicer to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

ABC will assist in the rehabilitation of former White House Press Secretary and known liar Sean Spicer by allowing him to compete on Dancing With the Stars.

Spicer served as President Donald Trump’s press secretary for the first six months of his presidency, during which he lied about Trump’s inauguration crowd size and repeated Trump’s false claim that Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower. He also infamously claimed Adolf Hitler “didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,” and upon the release of the Mueller Report, it was revealed that Spicer also lied about who made the decisions to fire Michael Flynn and James Comey.

After leaving the White House, Spicer began trying to ingratiate himself back into popular culture, going on Jimmy Kimmel Live and in September 2017, making a cameo during Stephen Colbert’s Emmy monologue, which was roundly criticized. After the show, Late Late Show host James Corden elicited a mini backlash of his own when he was photographed jokingly kissing Spicer’s cheek.

Interestingly, ABC’s decision to tap the former mouthpiece for the Trump administration for Dancing With the Stars comes amidst reports that its parent company, Disney, has been wringing its hands over the political leanings of its various subsidiaries. In August alone, Variety reported that a Disney executive was worried that Taika Waititi’s World War II satire, Jojo Rabbit, might alienate Disney fans, while ESPN host Dan Le Batard ripped the Disney subsidiary’s “no politics” policy while discussing the racist “send her back” chant a Trump crowd broke into at a recent rally.

Anyway, along with Spicer, the new season of Dancing With the Stars will also feature James Van Der Beek, Christie Brinkley, Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, former NBA star Lamar Odom, country singer Lauren Alaina, ex-Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke, former NFL star Ray Lewis, Mary Wilson of the Supremes and comedian Kel Mitchell. The new season will premiere September 16th on ABC.