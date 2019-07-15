Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, MTV Reviving Reality Competition ‘Making the Band’

MTV and Sean “Diddy” Combs will be teaming up for a revival of the reality competition series. The original series launched in 2002 and ran for 12 seasons and spawned the vocal groups O-Town, Danity Kane, Da Band and Day26.

Diddy shared the news on Instagram with a video explaining his decision to bring back the series. According to him Wale and Seth Rogen were instrumental in making him aware of the fan demand for the show’s return. “I loved it. It was one of the happiest times of my life,” he said in the video. “You can’t recreate happiness. No sleeping in the trophy room. You have to do new things and change the game.”

The reboot will launch in 2020, and the open call has already begun. Hopefuls who are over 18-years-old can tag videos on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube with the hashtag “#MTBCasting.” Further casting opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks. MTV will also be partnering with the music performance app Smule, which will have a curated playlist that potential contestants can use to record their audition videos within the app.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome back the incomparable Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to his rightful home at MTV,” MTV’s President of Entertainment Nina L. Diaz said in a statement. “Making the Band was ahead of its time and the ultimate disruptor – fans everywhere have been clamoring for a return and they are in for the biggest, most iconic season yet.”

Making the Band‘s 12 seasons were spread across four iterations of the show, each one following the just-formed groups for at least three seasons each. In 2009, the spin-off Making His Band aired and followed Diddy’s search for musicians to complete his own live band.