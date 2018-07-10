Scott Pruitt Gets ‘Hunger Games’ Gag Treatment on ‘Colbert’

Stephen Colbert donned a striped blue wig and silver suit for a new Hunger Games-inspired farewell to former head of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt on Monday’s Late Show. Pruitt resigned last week.

Resuming his role as Julius Flickerman, brother of the film’s Caesar Flickerman, Colbert’s The Hungry to Leave Power Games began with a review of the many White House officials that the Trump administration “has excreted in a little over a year” as Colbert put it, before zeroing in on the latest departure.

“For those of us in the media, this ongoing staff purge is amazing to watch. It’s like a form of blood sport,” Colbert said. “We’re riveted. It’s like something out of Hunger Games. No, it’s the Hungry to Leave Power Games.”

Colbert ran through a number of Pruitt’s questionable moves while running the EPA. Speaking about Pruitt approving chlorpyrifos, which studies have found can harm children’s brains, the host joke-sprayed himself with the toxin before declaring, “I can really smell the I can’t read.”

He mocked Pruitt’s penchant for expensive fountain pens and his signature, his $43,000 expenditure on a soundproof booth and Pruitt using his security detail to run errands, including asking them to grab lotion from the Ritz-Carlton. “Getting a hotel room for the moisturizer is like having a baby so people will give you free socks,” Colbert deadpanned.

“It’s time to bid Pruitt a symbolic farewell,” Colbert concluded, placing a figurine of Pruitt into a box and dousing it with lotion and chemicals. “We will send him down the toxic river in his very own soundproof booth.”