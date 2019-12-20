‘Schitt’s Creek’ Final Season Trailer Boasts Laughs, Tears and Romance

The trailer for the sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek teases emotional farewells and plenty of awkwardness ahead of its premiere next month. The final season will run for 14 episodes on Pop TV, beginning on January 7th at 9 p.m. ET.

“Yes, there will be blood,” a voice says early on in the clip. “And yes, you will be horror-struck.” But then it’s revealed that the person speaking is the ever-effervescent Jocelyn Schitt (actress Jennifer Robertson), the mayor’s wife who is involved in the town of Schitt’s Creek’s theater world. “Who wrote that?” Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) asks. “I did,” Schitt says with beaming pride. It’s the sort of off-kilter humor that has defined the show and made it a sleeper hit over the past four years.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) seems to be leading an exercise class (and later seems to be saying goodbye to her family), David Rose (the show’s co-creator Dan Levy) appears to be getting ready to marry his fiancé Patrick (Noah Reid), and motel co-owner Stevie Budd (Emily Hampshire) questions if there’s “something more out there” for her. Eugene Levy’s character, Johnny Rose, even hugs Chris Elliott’s Roland Schitt, even though the two have driven each other crazy for the duration of the series, which started with the Rose family losing their millions and moving into a fleabag motel.

What’s clear from the trailer is that each character has grown and matured — there are laughs, tears and romance in its 90 seconds — and that’s what made the show one of the most buzzed-about sitcoms of the past decade.

“Somehow, the show never prompts you to question why the grown-up kids still opt to live with their parents… in Schitt’s Creek… in a motel,” Rolling Stone wrote of the series earlier this year. “They’re simply fated to it — they don’t know anything else — and it’s just believable enough that you want to see what happens to them next. And because they start off as spoiled brats, you never feel sorry for them until they reach the point where you can see them change. Then you start rooting for them as they fall in love, get ahead and become model citizens. Ultimately, this is a show with heart and a clear moral: Even Roses can grow in Schitt’s.”