Watch ‘Saved By the Bell’ Teaser Unite Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley

Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley reprise their Saved By the Bell roles in a playful teaser for a reimagined version of the late Eighties/early Nineties sitcom.

The show, which follows a new crop of students at Bayside High, features Berkley as Jessie Spano, mother of football team captain Jamie (Belmont Cameli); Lopez is onboard as A.C. Slater, now a gym teacher at the school.

“Remember all the dances we had in this gym? Ever wish you could go back?” Jesse asks Slater in the clip. “Sure do,” he replies, leading a breezy montage featuring the new teenage cast. The trailer peaks with a callback to an oft-parodied episode from the original show, as Jesse confiscates some caffeine pills from a student.

“At first they’re so exciting. And then it gets even more exciting,” she warns. “But after that it gets so scary. And in the end, you ruin your girl group’s shot at a recording contract.”

Executive producer Tracey Wigfield detailed her vision for the show to the Television Critics Association on Monday.

“It’s not even a reboot; it’s a reimagining,” she said, as USA Today reports. “While the original show was a Saturday morning show for kids, this is a single-camera, kind of edgier comedy … if you never saw the (original), it’s just a funny show about high school in 2020.”

The series will air on NBC’s subscription streaming service Peacock. No premiere date has been announced, and the final run of episodes reportedly haven’t been filmed due to a pandemic-related production halt.