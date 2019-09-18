‘Saved by the Bell’ Sequel to Air on NBCUniversal’s Streaming Platform

A Saved by the Bell sequel series will premiere on NBCUniversal’s forthcoming streaming platform, Peacock. Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley will reprise their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively, from the original high school sitcom that ran on NBC from 1989 to 1993, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Tracey Wigfield, the creator of the NBC sitcom Great News, will helm the sequel as showrunner and executive producer along with original series creator Peter Engel and writer Franco Bario. (Lopez and Berkley are also credited as producers.) Peacock is reportedly in talks with other former cast members, including Mark-Paul Gosselaar, to also reprise their roles.

“The new straight-to-series comedy explores what happens when California Gov. Zack Morris (originally played by Gosselaar) gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside High,” reads the Hollywood Reporter synopsis. “The influx of new students gives the overprivileged Bayside kids a much-needed and hilarious dose of reality.” Lopez and Berkley’s characters will reportedly be new parents in the show.

Peacock is set to launch next April, with a lineup that also includes a Battlestar Galactica reboot from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.