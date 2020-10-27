 'Saved by the Bell' Trailer Brings the Old Gang Back Together - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next John Carpenter Announces 'Lost Themes III: Alive After Death' Album
Home TV TV News

‘Saved by the Bell’ Trailer Brings the Old Gang Back Together

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, and Elizabeth Berkley return as parents and teachers of Bayside High

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

NBC’s Peacock has released the first look at their Saved by the Bell reboot, featuring four of the original show’s cast members reprising their roles as adults alongside a new cast of high school students.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, and Elizabeth Berkley are all back as Zack Morris, Kelly Kapowski, A.C. Slater, and Jessie Spano, respectively, but this time, the main storyline concerns their children. In a bizarre turn of events, Zack Morris is now the governor of California, and his recent decision to close several of the state’s underfunded schools means that students are now being absorbed by more affluent neighborhoods, like — you guessed it — Bayside High.

Zack’s son Mac (Mitchell Hoog) and Jessie’s son Jamie (Belmont Cameli) both attend Bayside, as does the rich and popular Lexi (Josie Totah). Meanwhile, Slater is now working at Bayside as the gym teacher, and is on a mission to befriend the new kids (Dexter Darden’s Devante, Alycia Pascual-Peña’s Aisha, and Haskiri Velazquez’s Daisy) so he can share his story of being a former new kid himself.

Saved by the Bell premieres November 25th exclusive to the Peacock streaming platform. Tracey Wigfield serves as showrunner for the series, which is also executive-produced by Franco Bario and Peter Engel. Lopez, Berkley Lauren, Gosselaar, Thiessen, and Totah serve as producers. The show is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Watch the Saved by the Bell reboot on Peacocktv.com.

In This Article: Saved By the Bell, trailer

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1345: Joe Biden
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.