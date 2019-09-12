‘Saturday Night Live’ Adds Three New Cast Members Ahead of Season 45

Ahead of Saturday Night Live‘s season premiere on September 28th, the long-running sketch series announced three new Not Ready for Prime Time Players that will join the cast for Season 45.

Chloe Fineman, Shane Gillis and Bowen Yang are the latest comics that will attempt to plant themselves high on Rolling Stone‘s Saturday Night Live: All 145 Cast Members Ranked list. The trio will also aim to help fill the void left by Leslie Jones, who recently announced her exit from the series, and Trump portrayer Alec Baldwin, who previously stated he was “so done” with his presidential impersonation.

🚨 Season 45 Alert 🚨 Welcome to the cast, @chloefineman, @Shanemgillis, and @bowenyang! — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 12, 2019

Both Fineman and Gillis are veterans of the Just for Laughs Festival, while Yang served as a writer on SNL in Season 44 before joining the cast for the upcoming season, Variety reports.

Season 45 opens September 28th with Woody Harrelson and musical guest Billie Eilish; Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Taylor Swift follow on October 5th, with David Harbour and Camila Cabello scheduled for October 12th. Kristen Stewart will host the November 2nd episode (musical guest TBD) while Eddie Murphy will make his long-awaited return to SNL as host on December 21st.