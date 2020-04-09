 'Saturday Night Live' to Return This Weekend Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
‘Saturday Night Live’ Plots First New Show Since Coronavirus Outbreak

Episode was produced remotely as cast and crew adhere to social distancing guidelines

Jon Blistein

(l-r) Anchor Colin Jost and anchor Michael Che during Weekend Update.

'Saturday Night Live' will return this weekend with a remotely produced show, its first since suspending production because of COVID-19.

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Saturday Night Live will return this weekend with its first new episode since it was forced to call off shows because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The episode will air April 11th at the show’s regular time slot, 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

With the cast and crew still social distancing, the new episode will feature material that was produced remotely. A press release didn’t offer many specifics about what would air, although the episode will feature Weekend Update, as well as “other original content from SNL cast members.”

SNL‘s last episode aired March 7th, after which it went on a normally scheduled break. The show was set to return March 28th with host John Krasinski and musical guest Dua Lipa, but on March 16th, it announced that it was suspending production until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced pretty much every live talk show to either go on a temporary hiatus or figure out some kind of production workaround. Over the past few weeks, the hosts of all the late-night staples, including The Late Show, The Tonight Show and The Daily Show, have settled into filming episodes at home, conducting interviews over video chat and getting musical guests to pre-tape performances.

