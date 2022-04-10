 'SNL': Jake Gyllenhaal - Rolling Stone
Jake Gyllenhaal Remembers Hosting ‘SNL’ All Too Well

The ‘Ambulance’ actor sang Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now”

Jake Gyllenhaal hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in 15 years and sang a power ballad about remembering an old love. Seriously? Now that’s a decision considering he was the subject of one, on that very stage, only 148 days ago.

“To give you an idea of what it was like in 2007, in the show I hosted, there was a George W. Bush sketch, there were jokes about the first iPhone, and this is a photo of me from my monologue,” Gyllenhaal said. The photo revealed him performing a Dreamgirls spoof in drag, with Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler, and Kristen Wiig as his spangled backup singers, “to promote a movie where I played a gay cowboy.”

Gyllenhaal said that he never thought he would have an opportunity to host the show again. “But being here tonight,” he said, “it feels like everything is suddenly coming back.” Gyllenhaal then reprised the sketch — this time with Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, and Cecily Strong backing him up — and sang Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”

Sounds more like Gyllenhaal wants to be his old self again, but he’s still trying to find it.

