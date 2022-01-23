 'SNL': Donald Trump Plays Wordle With Laura Ingraham in 'Cold Open' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

TV News

‘SNL’: Donald Trump Plays Wordle With Laura Ingraham in ‘Cold Open’

Will Forte hosts ‘Saturday Night Live’ as Kristen Wiig, Lorne Michaels, Willem Defoe interrupt monologue

In this week’s Cold Open, Kate McKinnon reprised her bit as Fox News host, Laura Ingraham, assessing the first year of Biden’s presidency. “Gas is $19 a gallon and the green M&M’s been canceled just for being a whore.” Then, transitioning to the week’s news, she said: “America is still mourning from the loss of America’s Dad, Fred Durst.”

The parody segment went on with plenty of easy swings from cast members like Aidy Bryant as Senator Ted Cruz, who compared her beard to the January 6th insurrection: “shocking at first, but sadly, it’s been normalized.” Cruz also reminded viewers to book their tickets to Cancun now because February is going to be chilly (“Live Mas!”).

Pete Davidson appeared as anti-vax tennis pro Novak Djokovic and Ego Nwodim came on as right-wing pundit Candace Owens, misquoting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to a slobbering Ingraham.

No Fox parody segment would be complete without, as Ingraham put it, “the svelte, muscular, 230-pound gorilla in the room, Donald Trump.” James Austin Johnson came on as the former president playing the buzzy new online game, Wordle. “I’m back just like Tiger King 2,” Trump said. “And you’re thinking how are more people from this not in jail?”

Will Forte is the host of this week’s SNL. Watch his monologue, where he was joined by Kristen Wiig, Willem Dafoe, and Lorne Michaels.

In This Article: Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Pete Davidson, Saturday Night Live, Will Forte

