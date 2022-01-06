 'SNL' Returns With Ariana DeBose as Host of First 2022 Episode - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home TV TV News

‘Saturday Night Live’ Returns With Ariana DeBose as Host of First 2022 Episode

Roddy Ricch serves as the musical guest

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
'Saturday Night Live' Returns With Ariana DeBose as Host of First 2022 Episode'Saturday Night Live' Returns With Ariana DeBose as Host of First 2022 Episode

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Saturday Night Live is ushering in its first 2022 episode, on Jan. 15, with West Side Story star Ariana DeBose as host and Roddy Ricch as the musical guest. It marks the first time either artist has appeared on SNL.

DeBose and Lorne Michaels have previously worked together when the actress portrayed Emma in the Michaels-executive produced Schmigadoon! Ricch dropped his sophomore LP, Live Life Fast in December.

The episode follows the late-night comedy show’s Covid-impacted final episode of 2021, which was void of a live audience due to the spike in Omicron cases; Paul Rudd hosted the show. Surprise guests included Tom Hanks and Tina Fey, with a video spot from Steve Martin and Martin Short. Charli XCX, whose slated performance was nixed due to the show’s lighter crew, made an appearance with Rudd for a musical segment called “The Christmas Socks.” It’s unclear if the show will be back to full speed with the entire cast and a live audience when it returns this month.

In This Article: Roddy Ricch

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.