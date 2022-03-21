‘SNL’ Taps Lizzo for April Double Duty Appearance, Plus Jake Gyllenhaal Returns After 15 Years

Lizzo is returning to Saturday Night Live for her first appearance since her performance as the musical guest in 2019. This time around, the rapper and singer will serve as both host and musical guest on the April 16 show.

Also making a hosting debut is comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who will lead the first episode of the month with Gunna debuting as his accompanying musical guest on April 2. The following week, Camila Cabello will perform with Jake Gyllenhaal returning to host the show for the first time in 15 years.

Gyllenhaal has made a few SNL cameos over the years, including one back in February 2020 when he joined John Mulaney for a musical parody about the horrors of LaGuardia Airport.

Meanwhile, Lizzo has been primed for the hosting spot since appearing in a “Truth Hurts”-inspired, cut-for-time sketch alongside Aidy Bryant. The musician has also racked up over 21 million TikTok followers who run up the likes on her ever-chaotic takes on new trends and behind-the-scenes footage.

Cabello will perform music from her forthcoming third studio album, Familia, out April 8. The record features the newly released single, “Bam Bam” featuring Ed Sheeran, which details her split from Shawn Mendes.

Gunna will be taking the stage for the first time on his own in support of his latest album Ds4ever. The rapper made a cameo back in November when he and Nate Ruess joined Young Thug to perform “More Than Anything.”